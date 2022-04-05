31,238 Shares in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,936,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Molina Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 3,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.40.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $328.67 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $229.69 and a one year high of $347.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.80 and its 200 day moving average is $301.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 32.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare (Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.