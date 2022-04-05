316 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 316 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,314 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $384.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $278.00 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.17 and its 200 day moving average is $379.80.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.28.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

