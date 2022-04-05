32,553 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,573,000. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.3% of Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $12.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.45. 1,171,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,818,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.69. The firm has a market cap of $656.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $134.59 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.10.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

