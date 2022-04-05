$336.20 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) to post $336.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.72 million and the lowest is $327.68 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $200.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.34 million to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Star Bulk Carriers.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 120.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.