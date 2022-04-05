$338.83 Million in Sales Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $338.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $337.30 million and the highest is $339.80 million. Commerce Bancshares posted sales of $341.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The business had revenue of $355.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 15.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

CBSH stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,118. Commerce Bancshares has a one year low of $61.81 and a one year high of $77.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total transaction of $790,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total transaction of $34,124.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,476 shares of company stock worth $3,652,018. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

