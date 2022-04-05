360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Trading Down 6.3%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.56. Approximately 6,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,701,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.70.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.61. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 34.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,910,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,304 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 36.5% during the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 7,922,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,440 shares during the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 30.3% during the third quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,835,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,931,000 after acquiring an additional 340,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter worth about $77,003,000. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.