39,001 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,506 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,559,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Match Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,873,000 after acquiring an additional 997,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $113.34 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.37 and a 200 day moving average of $129.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 131.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.47.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

