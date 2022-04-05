39,601 Shares in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,601 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $118.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.11 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

