4,142 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 260,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 40,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 95,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

NYSE:PSX opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.15. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

