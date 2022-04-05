4,267 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after buying an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after buying an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 130.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after buying an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,204,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,525,000 after buying an additional 136,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $164.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.81 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 95.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.76.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

