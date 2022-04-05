5,050 Shares in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 98,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 7.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Cedar Fair stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.90. 184,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,717. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.37.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cedar Fair (Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.