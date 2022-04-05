64,016 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOCS. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $48,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 29,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $1,636,369.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $1,814,420 in the last 90 days.

DOCS opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.31. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

