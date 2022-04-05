683,917 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 683,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 7.89 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.16 and a one year high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $228.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 105.25% and a net margin of 22.83%. Maravai LifeSciences’s revenue was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

