$875.99 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $875.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $891.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $863.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLSN. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Nielsen by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,818,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,789,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Nielsen declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

