8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Trading 10.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $707,222.55 and $130,136.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000152 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002371 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004406 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. The official website for 8X8 PROTOCOL is 8x8protocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

