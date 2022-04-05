$955.46 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $955.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $939.00 million and the highest is $973.59 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $461.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SAVE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,835,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.37. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

