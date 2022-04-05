A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Shares Down 12.5%

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Rating) shares fell 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 1,162,150 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average session volume of 255,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a market cap of C$6.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05.
A.I.S. Resources Company Profile (CVE:AIS)
