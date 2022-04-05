A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.50

A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.50 ($1.36) and traded as high as GBX 103.50 ($1.36). A & J Mucklow Group P L C shares last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.36), with a volume of 93,500 shares.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 103.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.50.
About A & J Mucklow Group P L C (LON:37HR)
See Also
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for A & J Mucklow Group P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A & J Mucklow Group P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.