Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 28.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 190,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,003. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 825,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 139,259 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,078,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.