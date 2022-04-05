ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th.

ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ABM Industries has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.22.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 8,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $397,113.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 114,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 27,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

