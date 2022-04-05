Accredited Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,961 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 56,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $92.98 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.76 and a 200-day moving average of $107.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

