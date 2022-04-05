Accredited Investors Inc. Invests $208,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 806 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in FedEx by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FedEx from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.55.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $217.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.90. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $199.03 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

