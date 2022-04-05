Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Acme United stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Acme United has a 12-month low of $29.82 and a 12-month high of $48.31.
Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)
