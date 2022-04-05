Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.80. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $22.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 50,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2,309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

