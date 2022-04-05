Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.01

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.01 and traded as high as $18.62. Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 187,262 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, CEO Mark E. Stoeckle acquired 2,200 shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.43 per share, for a total transaction of $40,546.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

