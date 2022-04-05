Addison Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of IXN opened at $58.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

