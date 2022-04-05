Addison Advisors LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Linde by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde stock opened at $321.44 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $267.51 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $164.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.75 and its 200 day moving average is $316.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.