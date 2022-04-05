Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) SVP Sells $160,041.00 in Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $160,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

  • On Monday, April 4th, Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $167,559.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,407. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.60.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACET shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,715,000. Abingworth LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Abingworth LLP now owns 2,115,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 733,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 356,891 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,439,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 515,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

