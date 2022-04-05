Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.34 billion-$4.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $590.24.

Adobe stock opened at $468.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $466.10 and its 200 day moving average is $555.76.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

