AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $189,000 Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,945,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,492,000 after buying an additional 1,563,078 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,502,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,924,000 after purchasing an additional 358,766 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,127,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,621,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,234,000 after purchasing an additional 382,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,984,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,948,000 after acquiring an additional 163,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,328. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.28 and its 200-day moving average is $161.23. The company has a market cap of $56.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

