AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stake in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) by 278.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in GH Research were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,384,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GHRS stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. 74 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,343. GH Research PLC has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GH Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. lifted their target price on GH Research from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.06.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

