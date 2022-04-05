AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stake in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Rating) by 278.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in GH Research were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $997,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,384,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GHRS stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. 74 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,343. GH Research PLC has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31.
About GH Research (Get Rating)
GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GH Research (GHRS)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.