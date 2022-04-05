AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) by 740.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264,770 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 0.96% of Enveric Biosciences worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 25,393 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.31. 461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,771. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74.

Several research firms recently commented on ENVB. Aegis downgraded Enveric Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enveric Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

