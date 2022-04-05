AdvisorShares Investments LLC Purchases 328 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.32.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,031. The company has a market capitalization of $184.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.17 and a 200 day moving average of $250.43.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

