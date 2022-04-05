AdvisorShares Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) by 173.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 417,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,004 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 200,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 196,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 72,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNMD traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,684. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.68. Mind Medicine has a one year low of 0.79 and a one year high of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $454.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.05. Research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC.

