AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other El Pollo Loco news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 47.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. 1,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a market cap of $428.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.41.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.53 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

