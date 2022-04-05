AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 3,469 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its position in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,469 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BVH stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. 465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.82. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69.

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

