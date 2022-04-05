Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.52.
A number of analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 610,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,989. The firm has a market cap of $413.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $19.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 376,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 103,259 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
