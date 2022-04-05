Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.52.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AERI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AERI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 610,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,989. The firm has a market cap of $413.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.84. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $19.42.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $114.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 376,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 103,259 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $962,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.