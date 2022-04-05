AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AEye Inc. is the premier provider of LiDAR for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems and robotic vision applications. AEye’s iDAR(TM) system leverages biomimicry and principles from automated targeting applications. AEye Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III, is based in DUBLIN, Calif. “

NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.89. AEye has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KPCB XVI Associates LLC purchased a new position in AEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,836,000. Intel Corp bought a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,808,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AEye during the 4th quarter valued at $7,749,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in AEye in the 3rd quarter worth $5,422,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AEye by 2,892.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 966,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.

