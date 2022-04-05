Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 6.6%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.40 and last traded at $44.53. Approximately 163,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,111,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

AFRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Affirm from $100.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.06.

Get Affirm alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Affirm by 271.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after acquiring an additional 118,436 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $4,408,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Affirm by 148.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Affirm by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Affirm during the third quarter valued at about $430,000. 43.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.