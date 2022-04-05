Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Up 6%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.39. 88 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 211,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFYA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Afya alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Afya by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446,498 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 1,391.8% in the 4th quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,228,000 after buying an additional 2,270,208 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,065,000 after buying an additional 26,071 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,651,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,607,000 after buying an additional 19,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,034,000 after buying an additional 63,230 shares in the last quarter. 27.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.