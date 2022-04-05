Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Up 6%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.39. 88 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 211,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFYA. UBS Group decreased their target price on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Afya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.
Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)
Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.
