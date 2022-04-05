Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agile Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.38.

AGRX opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 376.29% and a negative net margin of 1,825.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 341.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 126,015 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 771.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 237,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 210,370 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 558.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 194,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Agile Therapeutics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 733,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 147,194 shares in the last quarter. 25.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

