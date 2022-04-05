Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Agilysys during the first quarter worth $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 138.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agilysys by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,096,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 12.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $526,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $73,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.36.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 24.74% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.
