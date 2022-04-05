Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 246,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 4,280,197 shares.The stock last traded at $63.64 and had previously closed at $63.40.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 435.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,465 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,040,000 after acquiring an additional 462,968 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

