AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on AIB Group from €2.90 ($3.19) to €2.65 ($2.91) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AIB Group from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.75 ($3.02) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AIB Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.68.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF opened at $2.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

