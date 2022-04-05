Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Airbnb by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Airbnb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $48,513,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 475,270 shares of company stock worth $75,922,822 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $177.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.92 and a beta of -0.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

