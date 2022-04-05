AIREA (LON:AIEA) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.45 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.45 ($0.33). 35 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 25,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.33).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.52 million and a PE ratio of 11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.20.

AIREA Company Profile (LON:AIEA)

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes floor coverings in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers tufted loop pile, tufted cut pile, fiber bonded, structure bonded, and entrance matting carpet tiles, as well as a range of carpet planks for architects, specifiers, and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, healthcare, and public sectors under the burmatex brand name.

