Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.33.

AKZOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €95.00 ($104.40) to €85.00 ($93.41) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of AKZOY opened at $29.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $44.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

