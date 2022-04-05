Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TCRT. Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

TCRT stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Alaunos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaunos Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

