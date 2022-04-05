Aleph.im (ALEPH) Reaches Market Cap of $60.16 Million

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph.im has a market capitalization of $60.16 million and approximately $605,947.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00037085 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00106435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Aleph.im Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,383,073 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.