Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ALGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Aligos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Aligos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aligos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.44. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $34.31.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 2,944.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,440,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after buying an additional 180,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,971,000 after acquiring an additional 358,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 3,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 2,859.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 453,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,805 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

